Woman raped after break-in at her Brooklyn home, police say

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the people they say broke into a Brooklyn home and raped the occupant.

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at a Borough Park home.

NYPD

According to police, two men broke into the 49-year-old victim's home, and one of them raped her. They then took off.

The suspects are described as in their 30s, 5'9-6' tall, with slim builds, black hair, and facial hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.