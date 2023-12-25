Watch CBS News
Woman raped after break-in at her Brooklyn home, police say

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the people they say broke into a Brooklyn home and raped the occupant. 

It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at a Borough Park home. 

3482-23-rape-66-pct-12-25-23.jpg
NYPD

According to police, two men broke into the 49-year-old victim's home, and one of them raped her. They then took off. 

The suspects are described as in their 30s, 5'9-6' tall, with slim builds, black hair, and facial hair. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on December 25, 2023 / 11:32 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

