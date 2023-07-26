With peak hurricane season fast approaching, officials urge people to get ready now

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - We're approaching peak hurricane season.

The first Atlantic hurricanes tend to form in early to mid-August

With warming waters, there could be less warning time. The time to prepare is right now.

It's the calm before the inevitable storms. Weeks from now, the first major hurricanes will begin forming. An average season is forecasted: 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

Above-normal water temperatures could mean less warning time.

"You could go from something pretty benign to develop into a tropical storm or low hurricane and impact the area in a matter of two or three days," Nelson Vas of the National Weather Service said.

Town of Huntington Emergency Operations Center has hardened communications since Superstorm Sandy. It's storm-ready, and reminding residents now is the time to prepare.

Wherever you live:

Know if you're in a low-lying neighborhood

Create a plan

Prepare a go bag

"You could leave your home for a few days and have all your medication all your necessities, some non perishable food," Town of Huntington Supervisor Edmund Smyth said. "Be prepared to go someplace."

Some tips you may not have thought of:

"While you still have electricity, fill up containers with water. Freeze them so you have additional ice," Smyth said. "If you have children, be prepared with games, candy. They're not going to have Internet - have cards."

Also, prepare for wind damage. Don't touch downed trees and power lines.

"Get your generators now. Don't wait for the storm to come. Make sure it works," Town of Huntington Highways Superintendent Andre Sorrentino said.

"Haul your boat... vessels can be replaced, your life can't," Town of Huntington Harbormaster Fred Uvena said. "Do not ride out a hurricane on your boat."

Check the FEMA and National Weather Service checklists.

Long Islanders are reminded the last hurricane direct landfall was 1985 - Hurricane Gloria.

"We should have a hurricane landfall in this area every 20 years, so we are overdue," Vas said. "What we saw with Sandy, a major hurricane, we could see double that in terms of the magnitude of storm surge and coverage."

The National Weather Service will update the hurricane forecast in early August. No matter how many come our way, they warn it only takes one to be life-altering.

You can also sign up for PSEG Long Island text messages and report outages by texting PSEGLI (773454) and text "REG".