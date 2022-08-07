With heat to remain oppressive, Officials activate "Code Red" in Newark for Monday

NEWARK, N.J. -- Extreme heat is the deadliest type of extreme weather, according to experts.

On Sunday, CBS2's Thalia Perez was in Newark, where officials are activating a "Code Red" on Monday as temperatures rise into the mid-90s.

Newark has experienced a high stretch of temperatures as of late and at the playground and parks where there is limited shade, some neighbors Perez spoke with say to enjoy their time outdoors, it's all about limiting that time just to be safe.

"I do it in spurts, so we're only going to be here no more than an hour," Yazmen Aikens said.

It was a hot and humid afternoon at Westside Park in Newark. Officials are warning everyone to use caution and limit their time outdoors.

"We don't stay out that long, like an hour an hour and a half. Usually we go to the pool, but the pool is closed today," Shawn Faison said.

Faison said he brought his 6-year-old daughter to the playground on Sunday afternoon after spending most of the day at home in air conditioning. Those without air conditioning at home increase their risk of heat stress, and, according to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the risk runs higher for Blacks, who are twice as likely to die from heat as white New Yorkers.

Officials are urging everyone to take precautions to prevent serious illness that can result from extreme heat, especially among the most vulnerable: seniors and those with chronic health or mental problems. For Aikens, it means making sure her grandmother and mom are always in cool areas.

"My grandmom is not stable to walk on her own, so making sure that she's okay and has everything she needs and I'm there for them," Aikens said.

Since May, 36 days in Newark have registered 90 or above. That includes a five-day stretch of 100-plus degree days from July 20-24, the longest stretch of 100-plus-degree days in Newark on record.

"We have AC so we usually stay inside with the AC. Drink a lot of water," Faison said.

"We bring water, snacks and other things," another man said.

And definitely don't forget the bottled water and personal fan when you're outside. Some more good advice includes sticking with light clothing and light colors to get through it.