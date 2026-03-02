Snow, ice and rain on the way to New York, New Jersey area

Snow and rain will make for messy morning and evening commutes for New Yorkers on Tuesday.

The CBS News New York weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day as the Tri-State Area will see a little bit of everything.

According to the latest forecast, areas north of New York City will see snow transitioning to ice and eventually rain. The city and points south and east can expect mainly rain throughout the event.

That mix means travel delays are likely, so be sure to plan ahead.

By the evening commute, most of us will be dealing with rain, but the north will still be juggling a wintry mix of snow, ice and rain. Roads could get slick, so caution is key.

How many inches of snow tomorrow?

Back to cold weather Monday

Monday is all about the cold. This morning feels dramatically different than Sunday, with wind chills in the teens and even the single digits.

By the afternoon, conditions turn mostly sunny but stay sharply cold, with highs only reaching the low 30s.

Bundle up if you're heading out.

What time is the lunar eclipse?

Tonight brings increasing clouds—perfect timing for the blood moon making an appearance, though visibility may be limited as that cloud cover thickens.

It will be visible in New York from 6:04 to 7:03 a.m. Tuesday. This is the only total lunar eclipse in 2025, and if you miss it, you'll have to wait until New Year's Eve 2028.