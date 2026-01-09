Patient fatally shot inside Brooklyn Methodist Hospital was former NYPD officer, police say

The armed patient who was fatally shot by police inside NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital Thursday was a former NYPD officer, police said.

Michael Lynch, 62, resigned from the NYPD in the 1990s, the NYPD said.

New details of the shooting

The incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. in an eighth-floor room of the hospital. Officers initially confronted Lynch, who was armed with a jagged piece of a broken toilet seat. He had cut himself, police said, and barricaded himself in the room with an unarmed hospital security officer, as well as another patient. The security officer had arrived at the room before police, responding to a report of a disturbance in the room.

"When they got to the room, they saw blood all over the walls, floor, and splattered across the exterior of the door," said Charles Minch, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South.

NYPD officials said officers spent three minutes telling Lynch to drop the weapon, but he refused.

Responding police officers used a Taser on Lynch, but it didn't work. Police then fired at him, but missed.

"I'm going to kill these people"

Lynch then partially shut the door and said, "I'm going to kill these people," according to police.

When the door opened again, officers again tried using a Taser on Lynch two more times. When that didn't work, an officer fired again, killing Lynch.

It's not yet clear why the Tasers didn't work in this case, but in order for them to have an effect, both barbs have to make contact with the skin of the target.

Police said the entire incident was captured on body-worn cameras.