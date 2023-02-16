White Plains Hospital teams up with Highlands Middle School for life-saving CPR lessons

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- In honor of American Heart Month, middle school students in Westchester learned life-saving lessons Wednesday.

Dozens of seventh and eighth graders in White Plains were taught how to perform CPR and what to do in an emergency.

RELATED STORY: #BetterTogether: Love Your Heart, a Valentine's Day special

White Plains Hospital teamed up with Highlands Middle School to support the American Heart Association's "Be the Beat" campaign.

Students also participated in a jump rope challenge to measure their heart rate.