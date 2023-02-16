Watch CBS News
White Plains Hospital teams up with Highlands Middle School for life-saving CPR lessons

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- In honor of American Heart Month, middle school students in Westchester learned life-saving lessons Wednesday.

Dozens of seventh and eighth graders in White Plains were taught how to perform CPR and what to do in an emergency.

White Plains Hospital teamed up with Highlands Middle School to support the American Heart Association's "Be the Beat" campaign.

Students also participated in a jump rope challenge to measure their heart rate.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 8:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

