BetterTogether: Love Your Heart, a Valentine's Day special

NEW YORK -- February is American Heart Month, and today we're teaching you to Love Your Heart.
CBS2's John Elliott will be joined by special guests to raise awareness about heart health.
We'll learn about heart disease, life-saving CPR demonstrations and more.
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Heart diseases explained
For some patients, the many forms of heart disease can be confusing.
Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to help explain the differences and why exercise is beneficial for all.
First, she covers heart attacks, coronary artery disease and heart failure. She also talks about so-called broken heart syndrome.
"It can happen to anybody"
A Westchester woman is raising awareness about heart disease after facing an emergency condition that sent her to the emergency room, but until that day, the working mom, who lived a healthy lifestyle, never saw it coming.
Margarita Pineiro shared her story with CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis from her home in White Plains, hoping it helps others.
Family's push to screen teens
For American Heart Month, a school in Waldwick, New Jersey is making sure students are screened to prevent sudden cardiac arrest.
It's made possible by the parents of a teen who didn't have that opportunity.
On Aug. 25, 2008, Sheila and James Fisher were celebrating their son's 13th birthday before he collapsed at football practice and tragically died.
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Why menopause increases women's risk
Doctors now recognize women's risk for heart disease increases significantly at menopause.
In fact, heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. More women die from heart disease than all other forms of cancer combined.
Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to explain why menopause makes women so vulnerable and how to stay heart healthy.
She also weighs in on daily Aspirin regimens and hormone replacement therapy.
#BetterTogether: Hearts4Marcus
Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of a child, and George and Debra Kayal know that all too well.
Dramatic rescue at dinner
A family's annual trip to the Big Apple forever changed a young woman's life when she went into cardiac arrest minutes after sitting down for dinner in the Theater District.
Brittany Williams had no pulse for eight minutes, but she lived to share her story thanks to the help of strangers.
Damar Hamlin's #3forHeart challenge
After going into cardiac arrest on the field and making an incredible recovery, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is now teaming up with the American Heart Association to help save lives.
He says there are three simple steps:
- Go to heart.org/3 to watch a short video and learn hands-only CPR
- Donate to the AHA to fund CPR awareness and education
- Challenge three friends to do the same
Mother's fight to equip all schools with AEDs
New York law requires schools to have automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in case someone experiences heart problems. But the law doesn't apply to private schools.
As CBS2's Alice Gainer reported last fall, one mother is on a mission to make sure every school has the life-saving equipment.
