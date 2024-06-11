Watch CBS News
Thinking about checking out the Westeros banners in NYC you've seen on social media? Think again.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - If you're curious to see the "House of the Dragon"-inspired Westeros banners flying at iconic New York City locations, don't bother. 

They're fake. 

Videos and images circulating on social media appear to show banners representing two factions from "House of the Dragon" flying on the Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridges - and even the Empire State Building. The videos say it's time for folks to pick a side, and choose between green and black teams, representing the factions. 

The videos have been viewed more than one million times each. 

It's part of a promotional campaign for the new season of HBO's "House of the Dragon," the prequel series for the wildly popular "Game of Thrones." 

It's not just New York City landmarks that have gotten the digital makeover. Additional videos depict Mexico's Chapultepec Castle with the digitally-added banners, along with Brazil's Sugarloaf Mountain

Some viewers on X seemed unsure of whether the banners were actually flying or were computer generated. Others seemingly got in on the fun, calling it a "disgrace for Brooklyn" for flying the green banner.

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

First published on June 11, 2024 / 12:07 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

