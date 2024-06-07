Westchester social worker nearly beaten to death after knocking on man's door

Westchester social worker nearly beaten to death after knocking on man's door

PEEKSKILL, N.Y. -- A social worker in Westchester County, New York is on life support after she was nearly beaten to death while attempting a home visit in Peekskill.

The criminal complaint details a horrific crime in which caseworker Maria Coto was punched and kicked by a man wearing heavy boots after she mistakenly knocked on his door during a field visit.

The union representing social workers called it the most serious attack on a member in recent memory.

"She came in looking for somebody that lived on the third floor," a neighbor told CBS New York.

"I'm going to kill you b****"

Coto, 56, ran into that neighbor's apartment. The suspect allegedly followed her and kept saying, "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill you b****. I'm going to kill you b****," the neighbor said.

The neighbor said he grabbed the suspect by the neck to try to stop him.

Coto "fell down flat on the floor, face down," the neighbor said.

Suspect charged with attempted murder

Haseem Jenkins, 31, was charged with attempted murder and assault. He was being held without bail and had skipped several court appearances on an Oct. 2023 disorderly conduct charge.

County Executive George Latimer approved an emergency contract to expand security escorts. Some caseworkers started going to community and home visits in pairs.

"We are devastated our member was assaulted while working in the community. A tragic reminder of the risks CSEA members face providing essential services," said Jessica Ladlee, a union spokesperson.

The union said it supports action taken by the county to protect DSS staff who are understandably rattled by the crime.