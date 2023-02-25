Westchester County communities honor Ukraine one year after beginning of war

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Communities in Westchester County took time Friday to honor the people in Ukraine to mark one year since Russia began its invasion.

Church bells tolled at noon at St. Michael's Ukrainian Church in Yonkers and other local churches.

People then kneeled to observe a moment of silence in support of those fighting for freedom.

"Even though it is very painful, we are celebrating the resilience of the Ukrainian people, but we also mourn the loss of the heroes that have given their lives for Ukrainian freedom and democracy," said Yonkers resident Jaroslaw Palylyk.

The church has been a staging ground for the Hudson Valley's large Ukrainian community and will be holding a vigil Friday night to pray the war ends soon.