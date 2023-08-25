Westchester County takes aim at plastics, says businesses will only supply utensils when requested

NEW YORK -- Westchester County is trying to get the word out about a new law that aims to reduce the consumption of single-use plastics.

The county just released a new video highlighting how this new regulation will work.

"We try to encourage people to need a takeaway cup and if we do, it's compostable," the ad says.

READ MORE: New York City rolling out new rules on single-use utensils for takeout orders

Under the new law, businesses in Westchester will only provide utensils when requested by customers. This applies to in-person dining, as well as online ordering and food delivery apps.

The rules go into effect on Sept. 2.