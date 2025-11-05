Suspect found guilty of murder in beating death of Westchester County social worker

A jury Wednesday found Haseem Jenkins guilty in the May 2024 murder of Westchester County social worker Maria Coto.

Jenkins, 32, was found not guilty of intentional murder, but guilty of felony murder and manslaughter.

Social worker attacked after knocking on wrong door

Coto, 56, was attempting a home visit at an apartment building and mistakenly knocked on Jenkins' door. Jenkins, who prosecutors say was high on PCP, brutally stomped and punched Coto, who suffered severe head injuries and was placed on life support.

She lingered in a coma for five weeks before dying at a hospice.

Bodycam video and 911 calls from the incident were played during the trial.

The jury ultimately rejected the defense's argument that Jenkins was too high on PCP to form the necessary intent to support a murder conviction.

The prosecution argued being on drugs did not excuse the brutal attack, and a 911 call revealed Jenkins cursing out the victim during the assault. As for a motive, the prosecution suggested Jenkins feared Coto had eviction papers to force him out of his Section 8 apartment.

Sentencing scheduled for December

Jenkins did not visibly react as the jury convicted him of murder and manslaughter.

He now faces 25 years to life when he is sentenced on Dec. 11.

Coto's aunt, Maria Gutierrez, expressed relief at the verdict.

"I am really happy that we almost come to a conclusion about this trial. It's been terrible for us having to go through all this," she said. "I think my niece is happy in heaven, you know, thanking everybody because this has been a long time."