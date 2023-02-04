Watch CBS News
Local News

Damaged engine blamed for deadly single-engine plane crash in Westchester County

/ CBS/AP

Radio call shows how close plane was to landing in Westchester County
Radio call shows how close plane was to landing in Westchester County 02:48

ARMONK, N.Y. -- A small plane that crashed last month as it approached a suburban New York airport, killing two people on board, had a damaged engine that led the aircraft to bleed oil, according to an investigation by National Transportation Safety Board.

Investigators said they found a hole in the top of the crankcase and noted fresh oil at the bottom of the fuselage, which apparently caused the plane to fly poorly.

The single-engine Beechcraft A36 was flying from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Jan. 19.

READ MORE: Pilot Boruch Taub, passenger Benjamin Chafetz killed in emergency landing near Westchester County Airport

The pilot had radioed air traffic controllers that the plane was approaching the White Plains airport with a "dead cylinder," but then went silent not long after broadcasting, "mayday mayday mayday mayday."

The aircraft was about a mile from the Westchester County Airport at around 6:15 p.m. The airport is near White Plains, about 39 miles north of JFK.  

Search-and-rescue crews were sent out and later found the plane in a heavily-wooded area near Rye Lake.

Both the pilot, Boruch Taub, and the sole passenger, Benjamin Chafetz, were killed in the crash.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 8:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.