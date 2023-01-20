Pilot Boruch Taub, passenger Benjamin Chafetz killed in emergency landing near Westchester County Airport

Pilot Boruch Taub, passenger Benjamin Chafetz killed in emergency landing near Westchester County Airportget the free app
ARMONK, N.Y. -- A pilot and passenger were killed when a small plane crashed Thursday in Westchester County.
Authorities identified the victims as Boruch Taub and Benjamin Chafetz of Ohio.
Investigators said the single-engine aircraft took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4:58 p.m. and was headed for Cuyahoga Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.
It was about a mile away from Westchester County Airport in White Plains when the pilot reported engine problems and told the tower he was losing oil pressure.
The plane crash-landed in a heavily wooded area near Rye Lake in Armonk.
Emergency landing falls just short of safety
Two men from Ohio are dead and their bodies are already on the way home for burial before sunset, respecting Orthodox Jewish tradition.
Their flight from John F. Kennedy Airport to Cleveland in a six seat, single engine aircraft ended with an attempted emergency landing at Westchester County Airport. They crashed a mile short of safety.
Chopper 2 was over the scene of the crash in a heavily wooded area just north of Rye Lake and just a few moments flying time from a safe landing on runway 1-6.
Air Traffic Control audio shows a calm pilot, Boruch Taub, reporting an engine issue to the tower a few minutes before his Beechcraft A36 dropped off radar.
Tower: "I am going to keep you climbing to eight in about 10 to 15 miles."
Pilot: "We're not getting the performance we're expecting, and I'm not sure why."
Tower: "Westchester County Airport's right off your right wing if you want to land and check it out."
Tower goes on to ask the pilot if he's declaring an emergency, and the pilot replies, "not at this time."
Tower: "When you can, make a right turn, heading 340 -- looks like I see you doing it now."
Pilot: "I am declaring an emergency, our oil pressure is dropping."
Tower: "Do you have engine power right now? Are you able to maintain altitude?"
Pilot: "No, the engine is over running. Mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday."
Within five minutes after that, first responders were rushing to the airport vicinity. The search was hampered by nasty weather that made it impossible to fly drones and use other technology.
The wreckage was located after five hours with help from the FBI.
"The FBI was brought in to help ping cellphones, which then pinpointed the site and really expedited the confirmation that there was wreckage, and did confirm that two individuals had lost their lives," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
The deceased are pilot Taub and passenger Benjamin Chafetz of northeast Ohio.
The release of their bodies was expedited for quick burial Friday before sunset, in accordance with Orthodox tradition.
"Mr. Taub and Mr. Chafetz are gone. They leave a hole at the dinner table in their homes. They leave a hole in the life of their communities of faith. And losing them, that is the overarching story of today," Latimer said.
Multiple sources confirmed Chafetz texted his family minutes before the crash to let them know he loved them and ask for prayers.
Officials say the plane will not be removed for several days to allow NTSB investigators time to do their work.
Westchester County officials, along with state and federal authorities, provided an update Friday morning on the investigation.
Victims' names released
Westchester County Executive George Latimer identified the two men who were killed as pilot Boruch Taub and passenger Benjamin Chafetz, both from the Cleveland area.
Latimer said they were members of the Orthodox Jewish community, and there are "special religious traditions that have to be honored when dealing with fatalities." He said their bodies have already been recovered and sent to Ohio to be buried before sundown.
"Mr. Taub and Mr. Chafetz are gone. They leave a hole at the dinner table in their homes. They leave a hole in the life of their communities of faith. And in losing them, that is the overarching story of today," he went on to say. "Mr. Chafetz communicated with his wife in the last few minutes of his life."
Update expected at 10 a.m.
Westchester County officials plan to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday.
We hope to learn more about what caused the crash and the victims on board.
NTSB investigating
The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Friday morning that it joined the investigation.