FAA: Search-and-rescue efforts underway after single-engine plane crashes in Westchester County

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- The Federal Aviation Administration says search-and-rescue efforts are underway after a single-engine plane crashed in Westchester County.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to the FAA, the single-engine Beechcraft A36 was about 1 mile away from Westchester County Airport in White Plains when the pilot reported engine problems.

The FAA says local search-and-rescue personnel are looking for the aircraft.

It's unknown how many people were on board.

The FAA says the plane had taken off from John F. Kennedy International Airport and was heading to an airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 7:45 PM

