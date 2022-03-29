Manhunt for suspect after jogger choked, sexually assaulted and robbed on popular West Village path

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man wanted for a questioning in a heinous crime in the West Village.

Authorities say a woman was attacked and sexually assaulted on a popular path over the weekend.

As CBS2's John Dias reports, the NYPD was back on patrol Tuesday after a tragic Sunday morning on the running path by Pier 40 in the West Village.

Authorities say a 39-year-old woman was thrown to the ground, choked and then sexually assault while was out for a jog around 6 a.m. The suspect also stole her cellphone.

"That's terrible. I can't believe... I'm shocked. My heart goes out to her," said SoHo resident Annabel Murillo.

Murillo said she often runs the same path along the West Side Highway, even at the same time.

"Never, ever would have crossed my mind," she said. "You do have the headphones in, you got a pep in your step, sun is out shining. You're not being that vigilant."

Authorities released surveillance images of a man wanted for questioning. They say the suspect quickly pulled up on a bike, then used it to get away.

"It's obviously something that no one wants to see happen," said Tribeca resident George Plamondon. "I hope that's an outlier of a situation."

But as the city grapples with a crushing surges in violence, sex crimes are also on the rise, with a 23% increase compared to the same time compared to the same time span last year.

Four rapes have been reported in the 6th police precinct alone this year, which is the patrolling area where the recent assault happened.

"That just put me on edge, for sure," said West Village resident Ellen Burkart. "I would definitely think twice about coming out alone, anyway."

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and treated for bruises.

Authorities believe the suspect is in his 20s, about 5'9 and weighs around 180 pounds. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.