West Nile virus detected in NYC mosquitoes as experts track rise in U.S. cases

Mosquitoes and their blood-sucking bites are more than just pesky. They can carry diseases like West Nile virus, and experts say they're seeing a rise in cases across the U.S.

While no human cases have not been reported in New York City so far in 2025, the virus has been found in mosquitoes.

New York City monitoring mosquitoes for West Nile virus

The NYC Department of Health reported mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus in Staten Island, Queens and the Bronx.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 49 human cases have been reported in 15 states, including Arizona, Louisiana and Texas, so far this year.

"There are more cases than have been identified," Dr. Nischay Mishra, an associate professor at Columbia University Medical Center, said.

He said cases are being reported this year in counties not seen in the past.

"Kind of concerned, especially because we have not reached the peak season of the West Nile virus yet," he said.

Mishra said peak season for West Nile virus is in August and September.

Mosquito prevention

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, climate change increases the risk of human exposure to West Nile virus.

Monday's torrential rain and flash flooding followed by several days of high humidity in the Tri-State Area made it difficult for pools of water to evaporate, and created breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

City residents are required to eliminate standing water to help prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Experts say it's also vital to protect yourself from bites.

"The key here is to use mosquito repellents with DEET or picaridin," said Dr. Celine Grounder.

NYC Health said it monitors mosquito populations and applies pesticides during the summer to reduce the spread of viruses.