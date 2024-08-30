2 dead from West Nile virus in New Jersey, health officials say

TRENTON, N.J. — Two people in New Jersey have died from West Nile virus this year, state health officials said Friday.

The New Jersey Department of Health said one death was in Cumberland County and the other was in Mercer County. Officials said both individuals were older adults.

Six more cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Bergen, Camden, Cumberland, Hudson, Mercer and Middlesex counties, health officials said. They said all of the patients are over 50 years old.

These cases are in addition to two reported earlier this summer in Middlesex and Union counties. Both patients were treated and released, health officials said.

Out of the eight total cases, the health department said seven were hospitalized and experienced swelling of the brain or swelling of the lining surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Three people who donated blood in Bergen, Passaic and Somerset counties have also tested positive for West Nile virus so far this year, but none were showing symptoms, the health department said.

EEE case reported in New Jersey

There has also been one reported case of the mosquito-borne illness Eastern Equine encephalitis (EEE) in New Jersey this year, health officials said.

According to the health department, the patient was a teenager in Atlantic County who began experiencing symptoms in early July and was hospitalized. The patient has since been released, health officials said.

There have been increased concerns about EEE in the United States after a man in New Hampshire died from the rare disease earlier this year.

How to protect against West Nile virus, EEE

Both West Nile virus and EEE are usually acquired through a bite from a mosquito that has fed on an infected animal.

To protect against the diseases, health officials encourage using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and long pants, and avoiding being outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

New Jersey residents should also try to empty or change outdoor standing water – such as birdbaths, swimming pool covers, clogged rain gutters or outdoor pet water dishes – at least once a week to stop mosquito breeding.

"New Jersey has a long and robust mosquito control and prevention program at the state and local levels, which helps to bolster our protections," state health commissioner Kaitlan Baston said in a statement.

Symptoms of West Nile virus and EEE include fever, chills, body aches and joint pains, although health officials say most people who are infected will be asymptomatic. Older adults and immunocompromised individuals have a higher risk of developing severe illness from the diseases.