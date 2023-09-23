Crews on scene of possible house explosion in West Milford

Crews search through rubble after possible house explosion in New Jersey

Crews search through rubble after possible house explosion in New Jersey

WEST MILFORD, N.J. -- Crews were on the scene of a possible house explosion in West Milford on Friday night.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as firefighters searched through the collapsed rubble on Banker Road.

Watch Chopper 2 over the scene

Neighbors in the residential area told CBS New York they heard a loud bang, and 911 callers reported a possible explosion around 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the possible explosion is not known at this time. A large dumpster could be seen in the driveway of the home, so it's possible construction was going on.

There's no word on how many people were injured at this time, but video shows at least one patient on a stretcher being loaded into a New Jersey State Police helicopter.

We'll have more on this breaking news on CBS2 News Saturday Morning.