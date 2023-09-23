Watch CBS News
Crews on scene of possible house explosion in West Milford

By CBS New York Team, Ali Bauman

/ CBS New York

Crews search through rubble after possible house explosion in New Jersey
Crews search through rubble after possible house explosion in New Jersey 02:08

WEST MILFORD, N.J. -- Crews were on the scene of a possible house explosion in West Milford on Friday night.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as firefighters searched through the collapsed rubble on Banker Road.

Watch Chopper 2 over the scene

Possible house explosion under investigation in West Milford 01:27

Neighbors in the residential area told CBS New York they heard a loud bang, and 911 callers reported a possible explosion around 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the possible explosion is not known at this time. A large dumpster could be seen in the driveway of the home, so it's possible construction was going on.

At least 1 injured in possible house explosion in West Milford 00:32

There's no word on how many people were injured at this time, but video shows at least one patient on a stretcher being loaded into a New Jersey State Police helicopter.

We'll have more on this breaking news on CBS2 News Saturday Morning.

