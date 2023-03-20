Watch CBS News
"We💗NYC" campaign aims to boost city's recovery from the pandemic

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Hochul, Adams launch "We Love NYC" campaign
Hochul, Adams launch "We Love NYC" campaign 00:41

NEW YORK - New York City is updating a classic campaign to boost the recovery from the pandemic. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams joined business, labor and community leaders to launch the "We Love New York City" campaign. 

It's based on the iconic "I Love New York" campaign from the 1970s which helped the state rebound from a fiscal crisis. 

"It's up to all of us to embrace this moment, just as they seized the moment in the 70s," Hochul said. 

"The way goes New York, goes America. So this slogan, this movement of 'We Love New York' is saying that we love each other and we love our country," Adams said. 

The logo for the "We Love New York City" campaign - We💗NYC - evokes the 1970s campaign by including a heart. 

First published on March 20, 2023

