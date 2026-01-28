Tracking storm that could bring snow to New York, New Jersey as freezing temperatures remain

Tri-State Area residents are bracing themselves for an extended period of unseasonably cold temperatures. Forecasters are also watching a storm off the East Coast that could bring snow.

First Alert Weather Days are in effect through Saturday due to dangerously cold mornings. Morning wind chills will range from about -15 to 5 degrees across the area.

Temperatures will average 10 to 12 degrees below normal and are expected to remain below freezing each day.

New York City, Nassau County and most of New Jersey are under a Cold Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. Northwest, Central and coastal New Jersey will also be under an advisory tonight until 10 a.m. Thursday, with feels-like temperatures between -10 and -5 degrees.

Is there another snowstorm coming?

The weather team is tracking a storm that could bring snow on Sunday. It would potentially bring snow south and east of New York City.

We don't know the exact track, timing or how much snow, if any. The forecast will continue to be fine-tuned as the weekend approaches.

CBS News New York

Wednesday is still bitterly cold

The morning is frigid with feels-like temperatures between -10 and 5 degrees. There isn't much relief in the afternoon with feels-like temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees.

New Yorkers could spot some flurries at night, but they won't want to venture out. Feels-like temperatures will range from -15 to 0 degrees.

CBS News New York

Tomorrow stays very cold, keeping that familiar 10 to 15 degrees feels‑like range.

Friday brings another round of deep chill, with wind chills closer to 0 to 10 degrees throughout the day.

The cold doesn't let up for the weekend. Saturday remains sharply frigid, with wind chills holding between 5 and 10 degrees.