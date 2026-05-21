Rainy weather continues in New York with much cooler temperatures

The cooler weather pattern is hard to miss across the Tri-State Area after the near summer warmth.

Showers are around to start the day, with a damp and gray morning greeting much of the area. Temperatures are running in the 50s to near 60 degrees, setting a noticeably cooler tone right from the start.

What's the weather today?

As we head into midday, those showers continue to linger, so don't expect much improvement if you're stepping out around lunchtime. The steady cloud cover sticks around, too, helping keep temperatures in check.

By the afternoon, we'll finally start to see some progress, with the showers gradually pushing south. Even so, temperatures will only reach the low 60s — roughly 30 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Tonight brings some improvement, with partial clearing developing late. It'll still be on the cool side, with lows settling into the 50s for most, and even dipping into the 40s north of the city.

Looking ahead to Friday, conditions turn a bit brighter, especially north of the city. Areas farther south could still see a stray shower, but overall it's a quieter day with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Memorial Day weekend weather

As for the holiday weekend, it looks pretty unsettled at this point.

Saturday looks raw and rainy. Sunday keeps scattered showers around. While Monday isn't a washout, a few showers are still possible with highs near 70.

NYC flooding

New York and New Jersey saw strong storms Wednesday night.

Trees were knocked down, residents lost power, and streets were flooded in some areas.

CBS News New York

Bellerose on Long Island saw the most rain with more than 2.5 inches. Towns in Brooklyn and Queens also saw significant rainfall.