Storm approaching Tri-State Area could cause icy roads. Here's the First Alert Forecast.

Today's weather

Sunday is a milder finish to the weekend as temperatures for many climb into the low 50s. After a mostly cloudy morning, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

CBS News New York

It'll be breezy with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight, it stays quiet under mostly to partly clear skies. Lows will only fall to around 40 in New York City and the 30s in the suburbs.

Tracking rain tomorrow

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day as we focus on the afternoon hours. The morning commute will be dry, but steady rain arrives by midday and continues through the evening.

There's nothing major with this round of rain, but it will make for a wet drive home. Any wintry impacts are very limited with mild air in place. At the onset, there's a brief window for some freezing rain far north and west of NYC, mainly Sullivan and Ulster counties. Otherwise, it'll just be plain rain.

Looking ahead

Tuesday, clouds hang around, but most of the day will be dry with just a spotty shower or drizzle here and there. Another round of rain moves in overnight and throughout the day on Wednesday.

Colder air moves back in to close out the week.

First Alert Weather maps