Another heat wave? Here's the weather forecast for NYC, N.J. and more this week

You'll need to keep the umbrella handy the next several days, but just as we turn the page to August, we're turning up the heat in New York City, New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.

A considerable portion of the area dodged those downpours Monday, but where it rained, it certainly poured. Thankfully, we won't be dealing with that kind of activity Tuesday, but we do expect a shower or two to brush our western suburbs this afternoon. If you manage to dodge the drops, just expect a muggy day with variable skies and highs in the 80s.

CBS News New York

The odds of rain will go up a little Tuesday night as the aforementioned showers ease their way through the area. Some of the activity may break up, but it should still be enough to dampen parts of the area.

Tomorrow will remain a touch unsettled as a cold front washes out nearby. So, keep that umbrella handy, but we're not expecting a washout or anything like that.

CBS News New York

As for the second half of the week, expect brighter skies and a classic summer feel as temperatures approach 90 and dew points get stuck in the 70s - that will make it feel very hot and sticky.

Parts of our area may officially enter a heat wave - three days of temperatures above 90 degrees in a row - whereas other areas may just barely miss that outcome, with temperatures at 89 or so interrupting the 90 degree streak. Whether or not we enter an official heat wave, it's going to feel very hot and humid for the next several days.