Watch CBS News
Local News

Ways to celebrate Irish pride this St. Patrick's Day in NYC

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in NYC
Ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in NYC 03:25

NEW YORK -- St. Patrick's Day is coming up this Friday, and the holiday traditionally honors Ireland's patron saint. 

If you're looking for some unique ways to celebrate, Time Out New York's Content Director Will Gleason shared their thing to do this St. Patrick's Day.

The first is a classic and something everyone should experience at least once -- the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade, which is the oldest and largest in the world.

Grand marshal gives sneak peek of St. Patrick's Day Parade 05:14

If you're looking for something a little more low key, there's a unique art exhibit outside Grand Central. 

The final activity is great for history lovers in Hell's Kitchen. 

CLICK HERE for the full list and watch his interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 8:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.