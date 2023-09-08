Secretary of State Tahesha Way named New Jersey's next lieutenant governor
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy formally named Tahesha Way the state's next lieutenant governor Friday.
Way has served as New Jersey's secretary of state since 2018.
She lives in Passaic County with her husband, former New York Giants player Charles Way, and their four children.
Way succeeds Sheila Oliver, who died on August 1.
