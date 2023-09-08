Watch CBS News
Politics

Secretary of State Tahesha Way named New Jersey's next lieutenant governor

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy formally named Tahesha Way the state's next lieutenant governor Friday. 

Way has served as New Jersey's secretary of state since 2018. 

She lives in Passaic County with her husband, former New York Giants player Charles Way, and their four children. 

Way succeeds Sheila Oliver, who died on August 1.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 9:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.