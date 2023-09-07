Watch CBS News
Local News

Source: Tahesha Way to be named next lieutenant governor of New Jersey

By Tim McNicholas

/ CBS New York

Sources: Tahesha Way to be named new N.J. lieutenant governor
Sources: Tahesha Way to be named new N.J. lieutenant governor 00:54

TRENTON, N.J. -- A high-ranking source confirms to CBS New York on Thursday evening that Tahesha Way will be named the next lieutenant governor of New Jersey on Friday morning at an event.

Currently, Way serves as New Jersey's secretary of state, a post she's held since 2018.

Way also serves as the state's top election official, overseeing the state Division of Elections.

She has worked in public service since 2006, when she was elected to the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Way lives in that county with her husband and three children.

Her promotion comes following the death of the former lieutenant governor, Sheila Oliver, on Aug. 1. Oliver was the first Black woman to hold the position.

Tim McNicholas
timmcnicholas.jpg

Tim McNicholas is a reporter for CBS New York. He joined the team in September 2022 after working in Chicago, Indianapolis, Toledo and Hastings, Nebraska.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.