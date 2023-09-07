Source: Tahesha Way to be named next lieutenant governor of New Jersey

Sources: Tahesha Way to be named new N.J. lieutenant governor

Sources: Tahesha Way to be named new N.J. lieutenant governor

Sources: Tahesha Way to be named new N.J. lieutenant governor

TRENTON, N.J. -- A high-ranking source confirms to CBS New York on Thursday evening that Tahesha Way will be named the next lieutenant governor of New Jersey on Friday morning at an event.

Currently, Way serves as New Jersey's secretary of state, a post she's held since 2018.

Way also serves as the state's top election official, overseeing the state Division of Elections.

She has worked in public service since 2006, when she was elected to the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

Way lives in that county with her husband and three children.

Her promotion comes following the death of the former lieutenant governor, Sheila Oliver, on Aug. 1. Oliver was the first Black woman to hold the position.