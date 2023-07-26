Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: 6 hurt when crane arm catches fire, collapses at Manhattan construction site

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A crane went up in flames Wednesday morning high above Manhattan, then partially collapsed onto the street below.

The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. on top of a 50-story building that was under construction on 10th Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets.   

Watch: Team coverage live from the scene

Live update from scene of Manhattan crane fire, collapse 02:37

Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY officials are on the scene providing an update. First Deputy Commissioner Joseph W. Pfeifer told reporters "this could have been a lot worse."

"As our fire units responded to the scene, we had a collapse. The top part of the crane, the boom and a 16-ton load crashed to the ground," he said. "At that point, we had injuries to civilians and firefighters, but they were minor."

Watch: Construction workers describe running for their lives

Construction workers run for their lives when crane arm collapses 02:26

The FDNY says the crane's arm caught fire and collapsed, sending debris falling onto the ground below.

Six people were hurt, including two firefighters. All of the injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Watch: Extended coverage of Chopper 2 overhead

Extended coverage: Crane arm catches fire, collapses in Manhattan 23:22

Social media video shows the dramatic scene when the crane arm came down, crashing into a building across the street.     

Dramatic video: Crane arm collapses amid fire above Manhattan 00:39

Drivers are urged to avoid the area for the morning commute, as several roads are closed. Residents are also advised to shut their windows.  

Watch the latest developments streaming live on CBS News New York in the player above and on our app.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 8:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.