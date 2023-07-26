Watch Live: 6 hurt when crane arm catches fire, collapses at Manhattan construction site

NEW YORK -- A crane went up in flames Wednesday morning high above Manhattan, then partially collapsed onto the street below.

The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. on top of a 50-story building that was under construction on 10th Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets.

Mayor Eric Adams and FDNY officials are on the scene providing an update. First Deputy Commissioner Joseph W. Pfeifer told reporters "this could have been a lot worse."

"As our fire units responded to the scene, we had a collapse. The top part of the crane, the boom and a 16-ton load crashed to the ground," he said. "At that point, we had injuries to civilians and firefighters, but they were minor."

The FDNY says the crane's arm caught fire and collapsed, sending debris falling onto the ground below.

Six people were hurt, including two firefighters. All of the injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Social media video shows the dramatic scene when the crane arm came down, crashing into a building across the street.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area for the morning commute, as several roads are closed. Residents are also advised to shut their windows.

ADVISORY: Due to a crane collapse, please avoid the area of 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue from West 41 Street to West 42 Street. Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/gpXIs4nF2s — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 26, 2023

