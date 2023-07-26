Watch CBS News
Manhattan crane fire, partial collapse recalls previous incidents in New York City

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Extended coverage: Crane arm catches fire, collapses in Manhattan
Extended coverage: Crane arm catches fire, collapses in Manhattan 23:22

NEW YORK -  Wednesday morning's crane fire and partial collapse recalls previous, similar incidents in New York City. 

The crane went up in flames shortly before 7:30 a.m. at a 50-story building that was under construction on 10th Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets. 

Video shows the terrifying moment the crane arm fell, crashing into the neighboring building before slamming into the street.

Six people were injured, including two firefighters. 

So far, there's no word on the cause. 

Construction workers run for their lives when crane arm collapses 02:26

The incident brings back memories for New Yorkers of previous major crane collapses. 

In 2016, a major collapse in Tribeca left one dead and three injured. The moment that happened was also caught on video.  

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Watch as the crane collapses this morning in Lower Manhattan. One person was killed and three injured in the collapse. Read more here: http://cbsloc.al/1T2LqVw

Posted by CBS New York on Friday, February 5, 2016

In 2012, Superstorm Sandy left a crane arm dangling on West 57th Street. That crane was in the process of helping construct One57. 

First published on July 26, 2023 / 9:40 AM

