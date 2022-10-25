Washington Heights nursing home residents eager for election

NEW YORK - As Election Day approaches, a nonprofit nursing home in Washington Heights is making sure its voters' voices are heard.

The Isabella Center provides a healing home for hundreds of New Yorkers, abuzz about elections.

"It's very important because the economy is very bad," said Carmen Rodriguez. "Also, security."

Rodriguez said her neighbors share her fears hearing news about rising crime.

"They're concerned about their family who are outside, and they don't feel good when they take the train," Rodriguez said. "They don't feel good on the street. They feel scared that something might happen to them."

With more than 700 votes up for grabs in the home, the therapeutic recreation team, led by Jessica Garcia-Robinson, took breaks from Halloween and Veterans Day decorating to canvass the two towers.

"We're like a little city, if you really think about it," said Garcia-Robinson, "so it takes time and preparation."

Garcia-Robinson and her staff spent recent weeks going door-to-door to ensure each resident had the opportunity to register and request an absentee ballot before the deadline.

"The age range here at Isabella goes from mid-30s to over 100," Garcia-Robinson explained, "so regardless of age or placement, it's important that they exercise their right to vote."

As envelopes arrive this week, excitement builds, with staff speaking seven languages to help decipher the decisions.

"I never, ever thought about not voting," said Danella Carter. "To not care, to be indifferent to the vote is insane."

Early voting starts this Saturday, Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day on Nov. 8.

