FDNY: 2 more victims die after Sunday's lithium-ion battery fire in Washington Heights apartment building

NEW YORK -- The FDNY says two more victims of a fire in a Washington Heights apartment building have died.

A total of four people were killed.

The fire started Sunday on the fourth floor of an apartment building on West 190th Street.

Firefighters found four people unconscious inside an apartment. They were all rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The FDNY says the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery and is urging people not to use e-bike batteries that do not have approved safety certifications.