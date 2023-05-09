Watch CBS News
FDNY: 2 dead after Washington Heights apartment fire caused by lithium-ion battery

NEW YORK -- The FDNY said Tuesday that two people have died after a fast-moving fire at a Washington Heights apartment building.

The flames broke out Sunday afternoon on the fourth floor of an apartment building on West 190th Street.

Four people were found unconscious and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two did not survive.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

