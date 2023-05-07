Fire tears through Washington Heights apartments, 4 people in critical condition

NEW YORK -- Four people are fighting for their lives after a fast-moving fire burned through a Washington Heights apartment building on Sunday.

Investigators are looking into the possibility it was caused by an e-bike.

The fire started just before 1 p.m. on the fourth floor of the building. When firefighters arrived, they made their way to the floor and were met by heavy smoke conditions.

Fire officials said four people were found unconscious and had to be resuscitated before they were rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their ages, but officials said no children were involved.

Residents said they heard fire alarms and rushed outside. Luis Sanchez, who lives on the third floor, said he ran upstairs to help his elderly neighbor but the smoke was too much.

"The door was locked, so I had to break the door in. But I couldn't keep going in because the smoke was too much," said Sanchez. "I still tried to go in. I had a sweater on at the time, so I tried to cover my mouth to go in, and I was just yelling, 'Hey anyone in here?'"

Margarita Pena, who also lives on the third floor, said her bedroom was drenched with water and her bathroom ceiling caved into her tub.

"My apartment is full of water," said Pena. "It was like a river."

Officials said an e-bike was found in one of the apartments on the fourth floor. They are looking into whether it contributed to the fire.