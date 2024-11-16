Jennings Creek wildfire prompts evacuations in Orange County, New York

WARWICK, N.Y. — Some residents in Warwick, Orange County are being asked to evacuate due to the Jennings Creek wildfire.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, winds caused the fire to escape containment Saturday evening near Edgemere Avenue.

Residents in about 165 homes on Edgemere Avenue and Wah Ta Wah Park are now being asked to evacuate.

Some residents are allowed to use their personal vehicles, while others will be transported by bus. An evacuation site is being set up at Greenwood Lake Middle School.

Orange County Emergency Services says police officers will go house to house with more information.

"Please be advised, there is time to leave. However, we will have to move much more fire apparatus in the area and we do not want too much congestion if things get worse," officials wrote in a post on Facebook.

A Red Flag Warning was in place across the entire Tri-State Area for much of the day Saturday due to high winds and the ongoing dry conditions.

Crews make progress battling Jennings Creek wildfire

Earlier in the day Saturday, residents of nearby Greenwood Lake cheered and held signs as firefighters and emergency responders drove past to thank them for their efforts battling the enormous wildfire over the past week.

The Jennings Creek wildfire started on Nov. 8 and has burned over 5,000 acres across New York and New Jersey. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The NYS DEC said Friday night that the fire was 88% contained.

There has been one death in connection to the fire; an 18-year-old New York State Parks aide was killed on Nov. 9 while assisting at the fire scene. Officials say he was struck by a falling tree.