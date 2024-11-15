Watch CBS News
Red Flag Warning returns Saturday across entire Tri-State Area

By Matthew Villafane

NEW YORK — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect across the entire Tri-State Area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

A smoky scent continues to fill the air as a result of ongoing wildfires throughout the region.  

Due to high winds forecasted for Saturday, the threat of additional wildfire development will become enhanced, and a Red Flag Warning is in place. Very little rain is expected through the next several days, exacerbating the risk even further.

When a Red Flag Warning is in effect, it is unsafe to use fire in outdoor settings, such as at campgrounds.

fa-fire-risk-outlook-2.png
CBS News New York

There is also a Coastal Flood Advisory for coastal sections of Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex, Richmond, Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and Fairfield counties through 2 p.m. Saturday. Up to 2 feet of inundation is possible.

This is a result of Saturday night's supermoon, which is the last supermoon of the year. According to NASA, a supermoon is when a full moon happens as the moon is closest to Earth on its orbit.

fa-coastal-alerts-3.png
CBS News New York

First Alert Forecast for this weekend

Wildfire risk aside, a very nice weekend is in store with temperatures returning to the low and mid 60s.

Saturday will be blustery with mild sunshine.

A very slim chance of rain briefly returns to the area on Monday morning. A greater chance for some much-needed rain arrives by Thursday.

fa-temp-trend-4.png
CBS News New York

