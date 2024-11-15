Jennings Creek wildfire is 90% contained, New Jersey Forest Fire Service says

NEW JERSEY -- The Jennings Creek wildfire is now 90% contained since it started burning last week, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service says.

Over 2,200 acres had burned in New Jersey as of 10 a.m. Friday, according to the latest update. No structures are currently being threatened.

New York and New Jersey firefighters have been making progress all week against the fire raging near the border of Passaic and Orange counties.

Nearly 300 firefighters from multiple state agencies are battling the fire, including some from as far away as Montana and Colorado.

Smoke likely to remain in Tri-State Area

Smoke from the wildfire will likely remain in the surrounding areas until "significant rain falls," officials said, but there doesn't appear to be any in the First Alert Forecast.

"There's just no rain in the works. Next seven days, looking at all the data coming in, maybe half an inch, and that's next Thursday, Friday," CBS News New York's John Elliott said. "There's just nothing breaking through."

Jersey Central Power & Light said it is disabling some equipment to reduce the risk of contributing to the fire, but that is not expected to cause power disruptions for customers.

Thursday, authorities protectively cut electricity to a large section of Greenwood Lake, New York amid the firefighting operations. Most residents temporarily relocated.