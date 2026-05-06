Hot spots still burn days after warehouse fire in Belleville, N.J. scorches several buildings

Firefighters are still working to put out hot spots at a burnt-out industrial complex in Belleville, New Jersey, three days after a massive fire.

The weekend blaze at a mattress factory on Cortlandt Street scorched an entire block. It's still causing problems across the community on Wednesday.

Schools are closed for the third straight day. Dozens of people are displaced. Many others were forced out because water and gas were shut off so demolition could start, Mayor Michael Melham said.

Crews are expected to be at the scene starting at 7 a.m. to start taking down parts of the building.

Hot spots are still burning days after a massive warehouse fire in Belleville, N.J. CBS News New York

Air quality concerns

Smoke continues to linger, worrying residents.

"It's bad. Two days, it's bad. Even in the house," one resident said. "My kids, we send them far."

The air quality was also hazardous Tuesday as smoke could still be seen coming from the affected buildings.

The Department of Environmental Protection will begin air quality testing Thursday. Officials are waiting until rain moves through Wednesday.

Melham said initial testing showed normal oxygen levels.

Residents lose their homes in 14-alarm fire

About 50 people total are displaced. The Red Cross is helping eight people who live nearby whose homes caught fire after embers from the blaze landed on their roofs.

"I saw that the warehouses were on fire, but I didn't know I was in any danger, then started noticing they were shooting water over the houses," resident Brandon Ramirez said.

Several businesses inside the warehouse were also destroyed, including an upholstery company and a boxing gym.

Two firefighters were treated overnight for smoke inhalation and exhaustion. No one else was hurt.

New video shows the fire likely started in the back corner of a warehouse. A worker could be seen trying to put out the flames.

Melham said the blaze was likely caused by welding work inside the factory. Officials said there were a lot of flammable materials inside, including foam, fabric, helium tanks and cardboard.