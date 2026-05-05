Schools closed again after warehouse fire in Belleville, N.J. destroys entire block

Schools in Belleville, New Jersey, are closed for a second day, after a massive fire scorched an entire block Sunday.

Flames broke out at a mattress factory at 347 Cortlandt St. The blaze quickly spread to both sides of the building and burned for hours.

White smoke could still be seen Tuesday morning coming from the affected buildings. The air quality also remains hazardous.

Belleville school officials said most schools would be back open Tuesday. Overnight, they issued a statement saying classes would remain canceled due to updated guidance from emergency services.

14-alarm fire devastates community

Several businesses inside the warehouse were destroyed, including an upholstery company and a boxing gym.

Legacy Boxing Gym owner Yessenia Montalvo said her business is now just ashes.

"It is a family, and I mean you can tell [from] the messages on our Facebook page, on our Instagram, everybody just giving us support and, like, it's not about me. It's about what we've built, how we support one another," she said.

Embers from the fire also ignited and destroyed two homes. The Red Cross is helping the eight people who lived there.

Two firefighters were treated overnight for smoke inhalation and exhaustion, but, miraculously, no one else was hurt.

How did the fire start?

The mayor of Belleville said welding work inside the factory likely sparked the fire.

Officials said, besides foam and fabric, there were a lot of other flammable materials in the warehouse, including helium tanks and cardboard.

"To see everything gone, all of our work gone, it's depressing, honestly," said warehouse employee Angel Lauriano.