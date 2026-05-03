Crews battling multi-alarm fire at Belleville, N.J. commercial building

Black smoke was seen over Belleville, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon after a multi-alarm fire broke out at a commercial building, officials said.

Crews from multiple townships converged on a mattress warehouse at 347 Cortlandt St., where the blaze started at around 3 p.m. and grew to nine alarms by 5:30 p.m.

The Belleville Fire Department said the fire spread to other buildings and added there were several collapses within those buildings.

The Lyndhurst Police Department noted a visible column of smoke over the west side of the township. Police and fire departments in North Arlington warned that prevailing winds were blowing smoke east into North Arlington, and advised all residents to close their windows until further notice.

The fire has also knocked out power to the surrounding area, with more than 160 PSE&G customers impacted.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.