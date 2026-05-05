Rainy weather, cooler temps return to NYC area. Get the First Alert Forecast.

After summer-like warmth, rainy weather and cooler temperatures return to the New York City area Wednesday and Thursday.

For Tuesday night, the breezy conditions will linger, while clouds increase. A stray shower is possible well to the northwest of the city. Lows will be on the mild side, ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s.

How much rain to expect Wednesday

By Wednesday morning, a thick deck of clouds will be in place. Rain then advances into the region around 10 a.m. and will last into the evening hours.

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The rain will be light to moderate at times, and amount to around a half of an inch regionwide.

Although the rain may disrupt daily commutes and such, it isn't expected to lead to any flooding. Instead, it will be very beneficial, given that a large portion of the Tri-State Area is currently in a moderate to severe drought.

CBS News New York

Highs on Wednesday will be much cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead

The chance of showers lingers into Thursday, while Friday is expected to be dry.

CBS News New York

Looking ahead even further, Mother's Day is anticipated to be phenomenal for all the moms out there, with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CBS News New York

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