$50,000 worth of walnuts stolen in the Bronx; New York State Police investigating

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of walnuts were stolen in the Bronx on March 2, New York State Police say.

A shipment of packaged walnuts intended for commercial distribution was being stored in two 52-foot trailers in the Hunts Point area, according to state police.

Investigators did not provide details on what time or how the pallets were stolen.

The boxes contained about 60,000 pounds of shelled walnuts, worth about $50,000, state police say.

Investigators believe the suspects may try to sell the stolen walnuts in the New York City area.

Businesses, food distributors and vendors are urged to be wary if anyone tries to sell them large amounts of packaged walnuts, especially if the circumstances of the sale are unusual or the prices are significantly below market value.

New York State Police are asking anyone with information about the theft or anyone who has been approached to purchase walnuts under suspicious circumstances to contact them by calling (212) 459-7800.