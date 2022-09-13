Wake today for Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro, killed by wrong-way driver heading to 9/11 ceremony

NEW YORK -- A wake will be held Tuesday for the Port Authority police officer killed on his way to Sunday's 9/11 ceremony in Lower Manhattan.

Investigators say 37-year-old Anthony Varvaro, a Jersey City resident and former Major League Baseball player, was heading east on the New Jersey Turnpike Extension around 4:30 a.m. when another driver heading the wrong way struck him head on.

Varvaro and the other driver both died.

He is survived by a wife and four children.

Tuesday's wake is set for 4 p.m. at Matthew Funeral Home And Cremation Services on Staten Island.

The wake continues Wednesday, followed by a funeral Thursday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.