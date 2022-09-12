Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball player, killed in crash on N.J. Turnpike

Port Authority Police officer on his way to work killed in crash on N.J. Turnpike

NEW YORK -- An off-duty Port Authority Police officer on his way to work at the 9/11 ceremony died in a crash in New Jersey on Sunday morning.

Investigators say 37-year-old Anthony Varvaro of Jersey City, a former Major League Baseball player, was heading east on the New Jersey Turnpike extension at around 4:30 a.m. when another driver heading the wrong way struck him head-on.

Varvaro and the other driver died.

The Atlanta Braves tweeted that they're deeply saddened about Varvaro's passing.

Varvaro played six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta. He retired from MLB in 2016 to become a Port Authority Police officer.