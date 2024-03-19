Watch CBS News
Local News

Wagner Seahawks beat Howard Bison in March Madness First Four as watch party celebrates on Staten Island

By Jenna DeAngelis

/ CBS New York

Staten Island's Wagner Seahawks playing in First 4 kicking off March Madness
Staten Island's Wagner Seahawks playing in First 4 kicking off March Madness 00:57

NEW YORK -- Wagner College fans gathered for a March Madness watch party on Staten Island on Tuesday.

The Wagner Seahawks scored a 71-68 win over the Howard University Bison in the First Four.

"This is a really big deal for Wagner. The last time that they were in the tournament was even before I was born, so this is the coolest thing, especially as a daughter of an alumni. I'm so excited, and I'm so happy to be here," Wagner College grad student Nicole Donello said.

"They earned their spot and now this is a big game. They want to play North Carolina really badly, so I know they are going to come out playing as hard as they can," said Malia Mpondo, who is on the Wagner College women's basketball team.

Watch CBS2 News at 11 p.m. for the latest.

Jenna DeAngelis
jenna-deangelis.png

Jenna DeAngelis is an Emmy award winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 8:49 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.