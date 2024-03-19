Wagner Seahawks beat Howard Bison in March Madness First Four as watch party celebrates on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Wagner College fans gathered for a March Madness watch party on Staten Island on Tuesday.

The Wagner Seahawks scored a 71-68 win over the Howard University Bison in the First Four.

"This is a really big deal for Wagner. The last time that they were in the tournament was even before I was born, so this is the coolest thing, especially as a daughter of an alumni. I'm so excited, and I'm so happy to be here," Wagner College grad student Nicole Donello said.

"They earned their spot and now this is a big game. They want to play North Carolina really badly, so I know they are going to come out playing as hard as they can," said Malia Mpondo, who is on the Wagner College women's basketball team.

