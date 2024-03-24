Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows rain pouring into Bronx apartment building that partially collapsed late last year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

See it: Rain pours into Bronx apartment building that partially collapsed late last year
See it: Rain pours into Bronx apartment building that partially collapsed late last year 00:50

NEW YORK -- Saturday's heavy rain caused water to leak through the ceiling of a Bronx apartment building that partially collapsed last year.

The Legal Aid Society released video from the building on Billingsley Terrace in the Morris Heights section of the borough. Rain is seen pouring through the ceiling, flooding the lobby.

The Legal Aid Society said tenants were concerned the flooding could lead to further damage.

READ MOREResidents accuse owners of Bronx building that collapsed of harassment, horrible conditions

The city's Department of Buildings said it went out to inspect the building on Saturday night, and while investigators found flooding, they said there were no other unsafe conditions.

The landlord was issued a violation for failure to maintain the building.

Last December, the DOB said an independent engineer mistook a column as decorative. So when work began, it caused the corner apartments to collapse.

The engineer's license was suspended for two years as a result.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 6:51 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.