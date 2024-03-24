Video shows rain pouring into Bronx apartment building that partially collapsed late last year

See it: Rain pours into Bronx apartment building that partially collapsed late last year

NEW YORK -- Saturday's heavy rain caused water to leak through the ceiling of a Bronx apartment building that partially collapsed last year.

The Legal Aid Society released video from the building on Billingsley Terrace in the Morris Heights section of the borough. Rain is seen pouring through the ceiling, flooding the lobby.

The Legal Aid Society said tenants were concerned the flooding could lead to further damage.

The city's Department of Buildings said it went out to inspect the building on Saturday night, and while investigators found flooding, they said there were no other unsafe conditions.

The landlord was issued a violation for failure to maintain the building.

Last December, the DOB said an independent engineer mistook a column as decorative. So when work began, it caused the corner apartments to collapse.

The engineer's license was suspended for two years as a result.