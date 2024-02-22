Department of Buildings engineer suspended for 2 years following Bronx partial building collapse

NEW YORK -- The engineer who inspected the Bronx apartment building that partially collapsed last December has now been suspended.

Mayor Eric Adams says the Department of Buildings engineer agreed to a voluntary two-year suspension in New York City.

Richard Koenigsberg was also fined $10,000.

He was partially suspended days after the collapse when the DOB found his report stated the building's corner beam was decorative, when in reality it was holding the building together.

The DOB said it may take more enforcement in the future, as it continues to investigate.

No one was injured in the collapse, but dozens of families were displaced.