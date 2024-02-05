Watch CBS News
Residents accuse owners of Bronx building that collapsed of harassment, horrible conditions

NEW YORK -- A group of residents from the Bronx apartment building that partially collapsed late last year announced legal action against the owners Monday.

The residents are accusing the owners of harassment for trying to force out rent-stabilized tenants, and claiming horrible living conditions inside. 

"The common areas have been filthy, the hallways were covered in dust, debris. The garbage was unsecured, allowing vermin to proliferate. There's no cooking gas, at times there have been no heat and no water, a lack of consistent elevator service," Legal Aid Society attorney Zoe Kheyman said. 

The seven-story building collapsed on Dec. 11, 2023 in the Morris Heights section. No one was injured. 

CBS New York reached out to the owners, but we have not heard back. 

First published on February 5, 2024 / 12:20 PM EST

