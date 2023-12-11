Watch CBS News
Video shows the moment of Bronx partial building collapse

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Stunning surveillance video shows the moment a building partially collapsed in the Bronx Monday afternoon. 

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at 172 West Burnside Avenue in Morris Heights. 

The video shows several people on the street walking and then starting to run as the corner of the building came down. 

Two men could be seen running for their lives as the cloud of dust and debris lands right next to him. A school bus can be seen driving nearby, and an MTA bus was also close to the scene. One person ran from their car after the dust cloud landed on it. 

The cause of the collapse wasn't immediately known, but officials said the building had several open violations

First published on December 11, 2023 / 6:48 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

