Video shows NYC building superintendent kicking tenant down stairs, beating him with wrench

NEW YORK — A Manhattan building superintendent was arrested Saturday after he was caught on camera kicking a tenant down two flights of stairs.

Police say 45-year-old Nick Valentin is now charged with second-degree assault, a felony that could land him in prison if he is found guilty.

It happened inside an apartment building on East 112th Street near Third Avenue in East Harlem.

NYC building superintendent caught on camera attacking tenant

Video from a doorbell camera recorded just after 8 a.m. Saturday shows a 26-year-old tenant getting kicked down a flight of stairs, police say by the building super. The attacker then picks up a wrench and continues beating the tenant. Seconds later, as the tenant begins to walk away, the attacker kicks him down another flight of stairs.

Police say the attack happened after a dispute over rent, and the victim sustained lacerations to his right hand and had pain in his left arm.

According to police, another tenant called 911 to report the attack.

Valentin has no criminal history, according to police sources.

CBS News New York made several attempts to contact Valentin and the building's owner to hear their side of the story. So far, those requests have gone unanswered.

Tenants, neighbors concerned after superintendent attack

Neighbors who saw the video were in disbelief.

"I think that is not the way that you're going to get your rent at all, obviously. You're not going to get your rent that way, so I don't understand," said Michael Velasquez, who lives nearby.

One tenant told CBS News New York he was "very alarmed" by the video, and said he's raised concerns about health and safety in the rent-stabilized building for years.

"It's unfortunate that is has to come to having to report to the news for things to finally click for people to get involved and to stop things like this from happening," he said.

After watching the video, other tenants had no interest in speaking to CBS News New York on camera.