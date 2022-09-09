Caught on camera: New York state trooper rescues driver trapped in Fishkill pond

FISHKILL, N.Y. -- A New York state trooper is being called a hero for rescuing a driver trapped underwater in a pond in Fishkill in Dutchess County.

Trooper Francis Rush's body camera captured the intense moments on Aug. 17.

Video shows him swimming to the car and pulling the driver to the shore.

After a few frightening moments, the unresponsive man coughs up water and begins breathing again.

State police say the driver survived.